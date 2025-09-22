Jim Harbaugh confirms Achilles injury for Najee Harris

Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered an Achilles injury today against the Broncos, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed after the game.

Harris went down and grabbed the back of his leg, and it immediately looked like an Achilles injury. Harbaugh said Harris is still getting imaging, but athletic trainers can almost always diagnose an Achilles injury accurately without needing imaging, and for a running back it is almost certainly a season-ending injury.

It’s been a rough year for Harris, who suffered an eye injury in a Fourth of July fireworks accident and missed training camp and the preseason. Although Harris has been supplanted by rookie Omarion Hampton as the Chargers’ top running back, they appeared to be getting Harris more involved today before his injury.

The Chargers signed Harris to a one-year contract this offseason, and his season appears to be over after just 15 carries for 61 yards. He’ll hope to get healthy and sign on somewhere next offseason.