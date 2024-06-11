 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert’s conditioning test was an eye opener, he crushed it

  
Published June 11, 2024 12:25 PM

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has made clear that he considers strength and conditioning a top priority for his team. And he says leadership on that front is coming from the franchise quarterback.

Justin Herbert did such a great job on the Chargers’ conditioning test that Harbaugh said Herbert’s athletic profile looks more like a tight end or edge rusher than that of a quarterback.

“The conditioning test was another eye opener,” Harbaugh said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Network. “He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean, crushed it like out in front of people trying to keep up with to the point I mean, the athleticism and the strength really. I mean, he could play tight end here, he could play edge rusher here.”

Herbert won’t be changing positions, but he has impressed his coach, and surely his teammates, by putting in the work this offseason.