Jim Harbaugh on the future: “I just want to enjoy this”

With Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh winning a national championship, he has already been asked the inevitable question, at the press conference after his team’s 34-13 win over Washington.

Do you want to win a Super Bowl?

“I just want to enjoy this,” Harbaugh said. “I just want to enjoy this. I hope you can give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what’s next? What’s the future? Like I said the other day, yeah, I hope to have a future. Hope there’s a tomorrow. A day after tomorrow. A next week, a next month, a next year.

“Just one last thing. I’ve got two great loves. My love at work, you know the people I work with. The coaches, the staff, the players. And the love I have for my family at home. . . . The loves of my life. . . . To be here with our team and those two families together, celebrating. It is glorious. It is just a beautiful thing.”

It is. But there will be a tomorrow. And until he says where he will be working and coaching in 2024, his future will be a major focus of concern. Appearing on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, Harbaugh again resisted shedding light on the next step. However, he did say that he plans to move spring practice back by a month.

But will he be the head coach when spring practice starts? We’ll all find out, in time.

Until then, he will have options. He deserves to explore them all. He also deserves to enjoy what he has done. And if he chooses to take another shot at winning a Super Bowl, he deserves to do that, too.