Jim Harbaugh: “Rising star” Daiyan Henley found his medicine on the field

Daiyan Henley’s performance in Monday night’s 20-9 win over the Raiders may not have the lasting historical significance of Michael Jordan’s performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, but the Chargers linebacker’s teammates were invoking Jordan’s “flu game” after the win.

Henley was added to the injury report with an illness on Monday and he was called questionable to be in the lineup, but began making an impact right away. He had an interception on the Raiders’ first offensive play and went on to record 10 tackles and a sack on the night.

Safeties Derwin James and Tony Jefferson both called it Henley’s own “flu game” and James added that Henley is a “warrior” for fighting through how he was feeling. Henley said, via the team’s website, he felt “terrible” and “got very emotional because I was really in pain” during the second quarter. Henley fought through that pain and head coach Jim Harbaugh also sang his praises during his postgame press conference.

“Had a fever, but, once he started playing, the medicine was out there,” Harbaugh said. “It was out there on the field. It was great to see him have the game that he had. He’s a rising star, superstar. Just happy for him. Played incredible, as did just about everybody on our defense.”

Henley’s presence set the tone for the Chargers and his interception put them on the path to a 2-0 start to the season.