 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh says Najee Harris has “a chance” to play Week One

  
Published August 8, 2025 03:38 PM

It’s still not clear whether the eye injury suffered by Chargers running back Najee Harris in a Fourth of July fireworks accident will keep him off the field for the start of the regular season.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about Harris today and didn’t give a clear answer about whether he’ll be able to play in Week One.

Asked if Harris might not be ready for the opener, Harbaugh answered, “There’s a chance he is,” according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Harris posted a picture on social media that led to speculation that he can’t open his injured eye, but Harbaugh said he can open it.

Although Harris’s agent originally called the injury “superficial,” an injury that could keep him off the field more than two months later would seem to be more serious than that. Harbaugh said he doesn’t want to say anything about the injury beyond what he has seen.

“I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘can he open his eye?’ Yeah. I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that,” Harbaugh said. “Past that I don’t want to characterize something or put words on something or a diagnosis. Just not qualified to do that.”

Whether Harris will qualify for the active roster when the Chargers open the season against the Chiefs on September 5 in Brazil remains to be seen.