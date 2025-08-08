Jim Harbaugh says Najee Harris has “a chance” to play Week One

It’s still not clear whether the eye injury suffered by Chargers running back Najee Harris in a Fourth of July fireworks accident will keep him off the field for the start of the regular season.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about Harris today and didn’t give a clear answer about whether he’ll be able to play in Week One.

Asked if Harris might not be ready for the opener, Harbaugh answered, “There’s a chance he is,” according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Harris posted a picture on social media that led to speculation that he can’t open his injured eye, but Harbaugh said he can open it.

Although Harris’s agent originally called the injury “superficial,” an injury that could keep him off the field more than two months later would seem to be more serious than that. Harbaugh said he doesn’t want to say anything about the injury beyond what he has seen.

“I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘can he open his eye?’ Yeah. I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that,” Harbaugh said. “Past that I don’t want to characterize something or put words on something or a diagnosis. Just not qualified to do that.”

Whether Harris will qualify for the active roster when the Chargers open the season against the Chiefs on September 5 in Brazil remains to be seen.