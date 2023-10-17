Jim Irsay: Anthony Richardson is likely out for the season

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson’s season is likely over.

Richardson injured his shoulder in Week Five and has spent the last week getting evaluations and opinions from doctors about next steps. On Monday, Colts owner Jim Irsay told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com that Richardson is likely having surgery in the coming days and that he is unlikely to be back on the field during the 2023 campaign.

“The most likelihood is he’s probably going to be gone for the year,” Irsay said. “I mean, it’s not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we’re going to have to contend with that factor. . . . “There’s debate going, but it’s probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so. We’re just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do.”

Gardner Minshew started in place of Richardson in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and is now set to be in that role for the rest of the year in Indianapolis.