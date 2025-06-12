 Skip navigation
Jimmie Ward arrested on family violence charge

  
Published June 12, 2025 10:10 AM

Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested on Thursday morning.

Per information from the Montgomery County, Texas jail, via the Houston Chronicle, Ward was arrested at his home early on Thursday and is currently being held without bond. He is facing a a felony assault family violence charge and no other details of the circumstances leading to his arrest are known.

“We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward,” the Texans said in a statement. “We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Ward, who is in his third season with the Texans, has not been practicing this spring after having foot surgery. He started all 20 games he played over the last two seasons.