Jimmie Ward follows DeMeco Ryans to Houston

With safety Tashaun Gipson staying in San Francisco, Jimmie Ward faced the prospect of once again playing slot cornerback. Instead, he’ll be playing for another team.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ward will sign with the Texans. No terms have been reported.

Ward, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, follows 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to Houston. Ryan is in his first year as head coach there.

Ward moved to the slot last year at the team’s request. He didn’t rule out returning to the 49ers, even if it meant reprising that role.

In addition to any and all other factors, Ward is the latest player to trade the 13.3-percent individual tax rate in California for a state that charges no income tax whatsoever.