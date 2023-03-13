 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jimmie Ward follows DeMeco Ryans to Houston

  
Published March 13, 2023 05:13 PM
nbc_bfa_robinsonfatakeaways_230313
March 13, 2023 04:18 PM
Charles Robinson talks about his biggest takeaways from early reports on NFL free agency, from Javon Hargrave bolstering the 49ers’ defensive line to Jimmy Garoppolo moving on from San Francisco.

With safety Tashaun Gipson staying in San Francisco, Jimmie Ward faced the prospect of once again playing slot cornerback. Instead, he’ll be playing for another team.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ward will sign with the Texans. No terms have been reported.

Ward, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, follows 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to Houston. Ryan is in his first year as head coach there.

Ward moved to the slot last year at the team’s request. He didn’t rule out returning to the 49ers, even if it meant reprising that role.

In addition to any and all other factors, Ward is the latest player to trade the 13.3-percent individual tax rate in California for a state that charges no income tax whatsoever.