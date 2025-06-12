Jimmie Ward free on $30,000 bail, faces a third-degree felony domestic violence charge

Texans safety Jimmie Ward was released on $30,000 bail set by a magistrate Thursday afternoon, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Ward, 33, was booked on charges of assault family violence impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony under Texas law.

Montgomery County deputies were called to Ward’s home at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Ward’s fiancé alleges he assaulted, strangled and threatened her, according to Wilson.

She filed an emergency protective order against Ward.

The Texans and the NFL both acknowledged they were aware of Ward’s arrest.

Ward has not practiced in the offseason as he rehabs from foot surgery.