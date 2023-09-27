Jimmy Garoppolo in team meetings, remains in concussion protocol

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for Week Four remains cloudy as the team begins its practice week.

Garoppolo was evaluated for a head injury and went into the concussion protocol after last Sunday night’s loss to the Steelers. Head coach Josh McDaniels said that Garoppolo remains in the protocol on Wednesday, but that the quarterback is making progress in his recovery.

McDaniels said that Garoppolo is participating in the team’s meetings as they prepare to face the Chargers this weekend.

If Garoppolo is not cleared in time to play, the Raiders will have Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell as options to start at quarterback. Hoyer has been active as Garoppolo’s backup in the first three weeks of the season.