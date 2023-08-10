Jimmy Garoppolo is glad he finally got foot surgery

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract with the Raiders was delayed, and almost destroyed, by a foot that wouldn’t heal. Eventually, the Raiders decided he needed surgery. He apparently didn’t want to do it, but he’s now happy he did.

“Honestly it was just an unlucky situation,” Garoppolo told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. “The one toe [the second toe on his left foot] just wouldn’t heal. It was a deep crack, one of those. And the other two bones did heal. It was a weird situation, but I think we made the best of it. They wanted me to get surgery. I’m glad I did now, looking back on it.”

They wouldn’t have signed him if he hadn’t gotten the surgery. And even though the Raiders refused to find that Garoppolo was fit to pass a physical, Garoppolo told Silver that he fully intended to play in Super Bowl LVII, if the 49ers had found a way to beat the Eagles without Brock Purdy.

“Oh yeah, I was playing,” Garoppolo told Silver. “That was kind of the plan of not getting the surgery.”

He’s now healthy. The real question is whether the oft-injured Garoppolo can stay healthy. To do that, he’ll need to avoid contact.

The more a quarterback gets hit, the more likely he’ll get hurt. And Garoppolo has been hit — and hurt — plenty of times since 2018.