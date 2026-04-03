Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly “weighing a few options”

The decision of quarterback Kirk Cousins to sign with the Raiders removes from the board a potential backup option for the Rams. And it potentially kicks the door a little wider for a return by Jimmy Garoppolo.

Via Nate Atkins of The Athletic, Garoppolo is currently “weighing a few options” as he plans his next move.

He doesn’t need to rush; since entering the league in 2014, Garoppolo has made $156 million. His days as a starter are likely over, but there’s still a need for him.

The Cardinals were interested. After talks hit a snag, Arizona pivoted to Gardner Minshew. It’s still possible, in theory, that Garoppolo could supplant Jacoby Brissett there.

The Packers also need a veteran backup. They were interested in Cousins. Perhaps they could also be interested in Garoppolo.

He also could wait. Injuries happen. Urgency could lead to better financial offers. Now 34, he doesn’t need to rush into the wrong spot. He can wait for the right one, whenever and wherever it may emerge.