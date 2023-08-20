Jimmy Garoppolo leads Raiders to TD drive in preseason debut

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s preseason debut couldn’t have gone much better.

Garoppolo was in for just one possession in the Raiders’ exhibition matchup against the Rams — a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended in a 7-yard touchdown run by Brandon Bolden.

For his first action in Silver and Black, Garoppolo hit running back Amber Abdullah for a 10-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage, then connected with receiver Phillip Dorsett for an 8-yard gain.

Garoppolo’s longest completion was to receiver Jakobi Meyers down the left side for 18 yards to put Las Vegas in the red zone. And Garoppolo’s last attempt was to rookie tight end Michael Mayer for a 3-yard gain on the right.

A couple of plays later, Bolden powered the offense into the end zone.

Garoppolo finished his outing 4-of-4 for 39 yards, good for a 107.3 rating.