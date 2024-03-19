Jimmy Garoppolo on his suspension: I just “messed up” on Therapeutic Use Exemption

Jimmy Garoppolo arrived at the Rams’ team facility Tuesday to undergo his physical and sign his one-year year deal to join the team.

Garoppolo also met with beat writers.

One of the topics was his two-game suspension to start the 2024 season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. He can participate in offseason and preseason activities with the Rams.

Garoppolo, who has not appealed, did not follow the NFL’s Therapeutic Use Exemption he explained Tuesday. Players are allowed an exemption for certain banned substances.

“Just messed up the T.U.E, really,” Garoppolo said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports. “That was . . . . I hate to joke about it, but I just messed up the T.U.E. when I first got to Las Vegas. . . . Bad timing, I guess.”

The Raiders released Garoppolo less than a year after he signed a three-year deal, and he is starting over as a backup to Matthew Stafford with the Rams.

