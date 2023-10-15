Jimmy Garoppolo transported to hospital

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Garoppolo was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

He was injured at the end of the first half but stayed in to complete the field goal drive, which came with 10 seconds left until halftime. Garoppolo headed directly into the training room after the drive.

He went 14-of-22 for 162 yards with a 12-yard touchdown throw to Jakobi Meyers and threw an interception.

Brian Hoyer has replaced Garoppolo and led the Raiders to a field goal.

The Raiders lead 16-10 with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter.