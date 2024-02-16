Jimmy Garoppolo’s suspension will cost him $11.25 million

Jimmy Garoppolo has done the Raiders a huge favor.

By stumbling into a two-game suspension for violation of the PED policy, Garoppolo has given the Raiders a quick and easy escape from $11.25 million in fully-guaranteed salary for 2024.

His contract makes a suspension under the PED policy one of the mechanisms for voiding the guaranteed payment in the second year of his three-year contract.

The Raiders likely would have cut him before his $11.25 million roster bonus became due next month, recognizing that they would owe him the $11.25 million salary, minus whatever he would have earned elsewhere in the coming season.

The suspension ends up being an eight-figure gift for the Raiders and owner Mark Davis — and a massive unforced error by a guy whose guaranteed pay for 2024 has plummeted from $11.25 million to zero dollars and zero cents.