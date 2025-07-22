Jimmy Graham to officially retire from NFL

Tight end Jimmy Graham did not play in the NFL last season and he won’t be returning at any point in the future.

Graham confirmed a report from John DeShazier of the Saints’ website that he plans to officially announce his retirement in the near future. Graham will make that announcement as a Saint.

Graham started his career as a 2010 third-round pick in New Orleans and caught 386 passes for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns in five seasons with the team. He moved on for three seasons in Seattle, two seasons in Green Bay, and two seasons in Chicago before returning to the Saints in 2023 for his final NFL games.

Over his entire run, Graham caught 719 passes for 8,545 yards and 89 touchdowns. He is 16th overall and fourth among tight ends for career touchdown catches.

Graham has stayed active while away from football and recently was part of a rowing crew that set a record for the fastest crossing of the Arctic Circle by a four-person group.