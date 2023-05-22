 Skip navigation
Jimmy Haslam says team plans a "very significant" honor for Jim Brown

  
Published May 22, 2023 01:06 PM

Jim Brown, the greatest player in Cleveland Browns history, died last week at the age of 87, and the team is exploring how to honor Brown for his contributions to the franchise.

Incorporating Brown’s No. 32 into the team’s currently logo-free helmets, or naming a street near the stadium after Brown, have been discussed. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam says no decisions have been made, but the franchise is discussing it with Brown’s wife.

“We will do something to permanently honor Jim in a very significant manner ,” Haslam told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “We’ll think about it internally and obviously include Monique and the family in the process.”

Brown’s No. 32 has already been retired, and he has repeatedly been recognized as one of the greatest players in NFL history, but the team will look for new ways to honor its greatest player.