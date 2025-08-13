 Skip navigation
Jody Allen agrees to sell NBA’s TrailBlazers for more than $4 billion

  
Published August 13, 2025 12:54 PM

Paul Allen’s estate has a deal in place to sell one of its most valuable assets.

Via Shams Charania of ESPN.com, Allen’s sister, Jody, has agreed to sell the NBA’s Portland TrailBlazers to Tom Dundon, at a valuation of more than $4 billion.

Dundon, who owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, was involved in the ill-fated AAF, six years ago.

Jody Allen has no deadline for selling the TrailBlazers or the bigger property in the portfolio — the Seattle Seahawks.

What are the Seahawks worth? Ignore those clickbait, semi-educated guess valuations. They’re worth whatever someone will pay for them. And that number is always more than the amount that the teams are supposedly worth on paper.

If the Seahawks were for sale, what would they fetch? At a minimum, $10 billion. And that number will only keep rising.