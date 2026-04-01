Joe Brady: DJ Moore will keep defenses from focusing on one person

The Bills went into the offseason hoping to upgrade their receiving corps and they made a move to do that when they acquired DJ Moore in a trade with the Bears.

Moore’s production was not the only thing that made him an appealing option in Buffalo. He also played for new Bills head coach Joe Brady when Brady was the offensive coordinator of the Panthers and Brady said this week that “having that opportunity to [coach Moore] again excites me.”

Brady also said that he thinks Moore’s presence is going to enhance the output of players like wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

“Having a guy like DJ it’s going to help both of them,” Brady said, via the team’s website. "[Defenses] can’t just focus on one particular person. It gives us another layer of somebody on the outside. Khalil and Dalton have attacked a lot of the middle of the field, a lot of the inside zones . . . It was important to get a skill set like DJ, a guy that can stretch it, can win one-on-one, can get the ball in his hands, and he can win on a slant.”

The Bills’ inability to break through in the AFC playoffs with Josh Allen at quarterback was the lead reason why they made a coaching change this offseason. Moore won’t be able to get them over the hump by himself, but his presence is clearly a big part of the plan to make the Brady era more fruitful than the Sean McDermott one.