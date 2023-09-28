Joe Burrow got advice from Aaron Rodgers about dealing with injured calf

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow spoke last week, with the four-time league MVP offering advice to the Bengals’ quarterback about dealing with a calf injury. Burrow injured his right calf on the second day of training camp and aggravated it in Week 2 but played through it Monday night.

“He’s dealt with calf issues his whole career and [I] wanted to use him as a resource and get his thoughts, what he might have done,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “He’s been through it, done that. And he was great about it.”

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Rodgers discussed the difficulty of playing with a calf injury and the toughness it takes.

“For him to tough it out, I don’t think that people realize how much pain and limited mobility he was in,” Rodgers said. “But for him to gut it out . . . and to make enough plays to win, like I texted him, that’s what great competitors do. They show up and play through the pain and don’t make it a big deal.”

Burrow had the expected soreness Tuesday, but he said he felt better Wednesday.

He was estimated as a full participant after taking all the first-team snaps in the walkthrough.

“It’ll get better each week that I don’t have a setback, so getting out of Monday without a setback was big,” Burrow said. “That means it will be stronger this week. If I get through this week without having any setbacks, it’ll be stronger the next week. So, all you can do is rest it and take time. But I’m gonna continue to play, continue to practice and it’ll get stronger through the year.”

Burrow, with a smile, would not get into specifics about what advice Rodgers offerd him.

"[I’m] going to continue to use that as a resource,” Burrow said.” He’s a great guy. Whenever you have a guy like that that’s willing to help, you’re going to use it.”