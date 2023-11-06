Joe Burrow: I was going to feed Tee Higgins and he came up big for us

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins had not gone over 100 yards in a game this season until Sunday night’s 24-18 victory over the Bills.

Higgins had gone through a stretch of catching just two passes in a game before picking up five receptions for 69 yards in the Oct. 29 victory over San Francisco.

But Sunday night’s performance was his best of the year, as he led the team with eight catches and 110 yards.

Quarterback Joe Burrow said in his postgame press conference that Higgins “stepped up big for us.”

“I told Tee coming into the game — he was feeling good — so I was going to feed him the ball today, and he came up big for us,” Burrow said. “He’s going to continue to do that — he always does. I have a lot of faith in that guy.”

Burrow added that he didn’t necessarily know that he’d look for Higgins more than others on Sunday night. But he did come into Sunday knowing he’d likely turn to the receiver in one-on-one situations.

“We were able to get some,” Burrow said. “When they were playing man, they were shading the safety over to Ja’Marr [Chase], so Tee had to step up, and he did.”

Higgins now has 27 receptions for 328 yards with two touchdowns this season.