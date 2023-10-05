Joe Burrow off injury report, feeling the best he has felt all season

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow talked about his team putting its “best foot forward“ the rest of the way. The only way the Bengals can put their “best foot forward“ is for the quarterback’s calf injury to allow him to put his best foot forward. Literally.

Burrow said Wednesday that “this is the best I’ve felt” and expressed optimism at being able to do more and more as the lingering calf strain improve.

He was not on the injury report for the first time this season.

“We’re adding a little more each week,” Burrow said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Today felt good. Hoping to do a little more tomorrow and a little more the next day. I’m optimistic for that part of my game.”

Burrow injured his right calf on the second day of training camp and aggravated it in Week 2. He has played 98 percent of the snaps this season, but he has not played well.

He is 32nd in completion percentage (57.6) and is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt, the lowest in NFL history for a quarterback with at least 150 attempts through four games. Burrow has two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He obviously isn’t himself because of the calf injury.

“My ability to throw hasn’t been affected,” Burrow said. “Mainly my ability to move in the pocket, run for first downs, extend plays, find that extra second. Maybe certain plays I would have slightly extended and found a completion. I haven’t gotten out and run or anything. I ran for a first down last week, but it was only a couple yards. It’s more so just the subtle pocket movement that’s still coming back.”

Completely healed or not, Burrow needs to play better and the Bengals need to win. Burrow calls it a “must-win,“ and with the Bengals sitting 1-3, that’s not hyperbole. It’s now or not this season for Cincinnati on Sunday against the Cardinals.