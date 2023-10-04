Joe Burrow says Sunday is a must-win game for Bengals

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t like being 1-3 and he didn’t downplay the significance of avoiding a 1-4 start on Wednesday.

Burrow said that it has been a “tough couple weeks” for the team, but that he is confident that they will get through it and be a winning team. He said that has to start by doing “whatever it takes” to get a win in Arizona this Sunday and underlined that message when asked at his press conference if he views this as a must-win game for the Bengals.

“Yes,” Burrow said.

Burrow also gave an update on his injured calf. Burrow said that it has hindered his mobility so far this season, but he was able to work on it during practice on Wednesday and sent a positive message about how he’s feeling.

“Best I’ve felt after a game, so I’m optimistic,” Burrow said.

The Bengals return home to host the Seahawks in Week Six and then have a bye Burrow can use for extended rest in Week Seven. If they can get to that point with a 3-3 record, optimism about the team’s hopes would also grow.