Rashod Bateman says Ravens receivers benefit from veteran presence of DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is 33 years old and his production has declined in recent years, with a career-low 10.9 yards per catch average last season. But fellow Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman still brings plenty to Baltimore.

Bateman said on NFL Network that Hopkins, who signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in March, has been teaching the younger wide receivers

“You could just definitely tell that he’s been in the game a while and done a lot of great things,” Bateman said of Hopkins. “A lot of people respect what he’s done and what he brings to the table. But as far as right now, he’s been a very good veteran for us, giving all of us advice -- not even just myself -- he’s been very vocal about that. All of us are much younger so [our] ears are open and we’re taking all the advice we can get from him. He’s done great things, so hopefully we can take that, add it to our game, add it to our personalities to go help this team. He’s been good for us and I know he’s going to be big for us this season.”

The Ravens are Hopkins’ fifth NFL team, and perhaps the team that can put a Super Bowl ring on his Hall of Fame résumé.