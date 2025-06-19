 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_dethutchinsonlatest_250618.jpg
Hutchinson taking risk without contract extension
nbc_pftpm_packersextensions_250618.jpg
GB not extending Gutekunst, LaFleur before season
nbc_pftpm_cinhendricksonlatest_250618.jpg
Report: Bengals, Hendrickson resume contract talks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Rashod Bateman says Ravens receivers benefit from veteran presence of DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published June 19, 2025 11:39 AM

DeAndre Hopkins is 33 years old and his production has declined in recent years, with a career-low 10.9 yards per catch average last season. But fellow Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman still brings plenty to Baltimore.

Bateman said on NFL Network that Hopkins, who signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in March, has been teaching the younger wide receivers

“You could just definitely tell that he’s been in the game a while and done a lot of great things,” Bateman said of Hopkins. “A lot of people respect what he’s done and what he brings to the table. But as far as right now, he’s been a very good veteran for us, giving all of us advice -- not even just myself -- he’s been very vocal about that. All of us are much younger so [our] ears are open and we’re taking all the advice we can get from him. He’s done great things, so hopefully we can take that, add it to our game, add it to our personalities to go help this team. He’s been good for us and I know he’s going to be big for us this season.”

The Ravens are Hopkins’ fifth NFL team, and perhaps the team that can put a Super Bowl ring on his Hall of Fame résumé.