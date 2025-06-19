Andy Reid: Rashee Rice, Josh Simmons are “ready to go” for training camp

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had some positive news on the injury front as Kansas City wrapped up its offseason program on Thursday.

Reid told reporters in his press conference that both receiver Rashsee Rice and rookie offensive tackle Josh Simmons are expected to be healthy for the start of training camp in July.

“They’re both ready to go, yeah,” Reid said. “They actually got great work in in these camps here.”

Rice is recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered early in the Chiefs’ Week 4 victory over the Chargers last year. He had started 2024 hot after finishing his rookie season strong, catching 24 passes for 288 yards with a pair of touchdowns in Kansas City’s first three games.

Simmons — the No. 32 overall pick in this year’s draft — also suffered a season-ending knee injury during his final year at Ohio State, which likely affected his draft status. But Reid noted on Thursday that Simmons has the potential to start this year.

“Listen, you can see his athletic ability,” Reid said. “You can see his want to. He’s got a great attitude. He’s approached everything the right way, plus a little bit extra. You can tell — if you just look at his rehab, you can see he had a mindset [of], ‘I’m going to get in there. It’s not going to be training camp, it’s going to be now.’ He worked his tail off to get there, so you respect that part of it. He’s done a nice job in there. He’s worked well.

“And we’ll just see what training camp does to him. It’s different when things are flying fast up there and you’ve got full contact and pads on. We’ll see how he does.”

Additionally, Reid said that tight end Jared Wiley is likely to be ready for camp after he suffered a torn ACL in practice midway through last season. A fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft, Wiley caught one pass for 7 yards in seven games. He was on the field for 94 offensive snaps.