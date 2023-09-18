Joe Burrow on 0-2 start: We’re going to bounce back, that’s what we do

Once again, the Bengals are 0-2.

After falling to Cleveland and Baltimore in the first two weeks, Cincinnati is looking up at the rest of the conference.

The situation is much like 2022, when the Bengals lost to the Steelers and Cowboys to open the season — though this time they’ve fallen to two divisional opponents.

But even as Joe Burrow tweaked his calf during Sunday’s game, the quarterback is confident that the Bengals can once again climb to the top of the AFC.

“We’ve done it before,” Burrow said in his postgame press conference. “Obviously, you don’t want to start 0-2, it’s not what we’re planning on, not what you want to do at all. But now we’re going to bounce back, that’s what we do it’s all there is to it.”

Burrow noted that missing training camp for the last couple of years as the starting quarterback isn’t conducive to a fast start.

“We just didn’t play well enough to win either of these games,” Burrow said. “We’ve got to find ways to make those plays down the stretch to win these kinds of games. Every time you play an AFC North team, it’s going to look like that. You’re going to have seven possessions, so you’re going to have to make the most of them.”

Burrow fared much better in Week 2 than in Week 1, completing 27-of-41 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. And with tweaking the calf, Burrow will have an extra day to heal up as the Bengals will play the Rams on Monday night in Week 3.

“I’m still confident,” Burrow said. “I feel really confident in all the guys we have in that room. Like I said, we’re going to have to see how that calf feels the next couple of days. I don’t know how it’s going to feel. We’ll see.”