Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs trash talk: Makes football fun, it’s an emotional game

  
Published January 30, 2023 11:40 PM
nbc_pft_babyfaceburrow_230130
January 30, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Bengals were in it and almost won it against the Chiefs, and why Joe Burrow’s connection with Ja’Marr Chase isn’t tainted by this AFC Championship loss.

There was plenty of trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs before, during and after the AFC Championship Game, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says that’s not an indication that there’s any lack of respect among the players.

Burrow said after the game that he thinks highly of the Chiefs and their players and accepts that for now, it’s the Chiefs who have bragging rights.

“I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said. “It’s all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and I know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense, emotional game. Things like that are going to happen, but I think that’s why the game is fun.”

The Bengals and Chiefs have now met in two AFC Championship Games in a row, and Burrow said it’s safe to say they’ll see each other in plenty more big games in the years ahead.

“I think you can expect that. We know the kind of team they have, the kind of quarterback they have, and the kind of coaches they have,” Burrow said. “We expect to be back there and I think they do too.”