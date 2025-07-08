Joe Burrow on burglary at his home: The kind of year it was

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the subjects of the newly released season of Quarterback on Netflix and part of his appearance on the show chronicles his reaction to the burglary at his home that occurred while he was leading the team to a win over the Cowboys in December.

Burrow had $300,000 of jewelry and other items stolen from his home and found out what happened in the locker room after a 27-20 Monday night win that ended a three-game losing streak. Among Burrow’s reactions was that it fit with what was a frustrating year on the field for the Bengals.

“Of f------ course this happened to me right now,” Burrow said. “When you’re on cloud nine, something’s gonna bring you right back down. It just felt like the kind of year that it was.”

Burrow had been making plans to spend $3 million to purchase a replica of the Batmobile before the burglary, but said he called that off in the wake of the crime because he “just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point.”

“I just get very uncomfortable when my life is very public,” Burrow said. “That comes with the job, but there’s certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those. When that gets violated, people find out where you live. All these different things.”

Four people were later arrested for the burglary.