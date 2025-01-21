Four Chilean nationals are arrested in connection with burglary at Joe Burrow’s home

The alleged burglars at Joe Burrow’s have been brought to justice.

Via Karin Johnson of WLWT.com, four Chilean nationals have been arrested for burglarizing a home that, based on police report, strongly suggests that the home belongs to Burrow.

Per the report, Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez, and Sergio Cabello have been charged with participating in a criminal gang, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, obstructing official business, and possession of criminal tools.

The official documents don’t specifically name Burrow, explaining generally that the quartet was arrested as part of “an ongoing investigation involving burglaries of multi-million dollar-homes in multiple states” — and that a search of the suspects’ SUV resulted in the retrieval “an old LSU shirt and Bengals hat believed to be stolen from the December 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County.”

That’s the day Burrow’s home was robbed, and his home was the only multi-million-dollar home in Hamilton County that was burglarized on that day.

When apprehended on January 10, the suspects provided false names. From the documents: “After the four male Chileans’ true identifications were learned all four males were identified as being illegally in the country or overstayed their permissions.”

In an interview with police, the men said they came to Ohio for a vacation, in order to see snow.