Joe Burrow “progressing” in his rehab from wrist surgery

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is progressing in his rehab from season-ending wrist surgery three months ago.

“As far as I know, it’s going really well,” Bengals director of personnel Duke Tobin said. “He’s been around the building a lot, rehabbing. He’s Joe, so you know that a 100 percent effort is going to go into it. He’s focused on it. All the reports that we’ve gotten have been very positive, so we expect a full recovery and we expect him to continue being Joe.”

Burrow tore the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer has reported, with a prognosis of 4-6 months of rehab.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor would not put a timeline on when Burrow will begin throwing.

“You know him, like all of the rehab guys, are in our facility there, in our weight room there, with our doctors and our trainers. And so one thing you learn is when you’re around injured players, you won’t ask him every day, ‘How you feel? how you feel?’ That gets pretty old pretty fast,” Taylor said. “And so you give them their space. I know everything’s progressing as expected. And so, as well as anybody over my six years here, I’ve made a lot of errors making proclamations about injury timelines. And so all I can say is that it’s progressing as expected. He’s doing really well. So we’re excited about this offseason with Joe and once we get closer, we’ll have a better idea.”

Burrow passed for 2,309 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games last season.