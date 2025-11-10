 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

Joe Burrow returns to practice in limited capacity on Monday

  
Published November 10, 2025 01:07 PM

Joe Burrow is getting closer to returning.

The Bengals announced on Monday that the club is opening Burrow’s 21-day practice window, as the quarterback returns from injured reserve.

Burrow has been on IR since Sept. 16, having suffered torn ligaments in his toe during Cincinnati’s Week 2 victory over Jacksonville.

The initial reported timetable had Burrow potentially returning to play in December. The Bengals noted that Burrow will practice in a limited capacity as he builds his way back up.

Cincinnati can activate Burrow to the 53-man roster at any point during the 21-day window.

In two games this year, Burrow completed 21-of-36 passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns. In 2024, Burrow led the league with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, earning AP comeback player of the year.

The Bengals are currently third in the AFC North at 3-6.