Joe Burrow returns to practice in limited capacity on Monday

Joe Burrow is getting closer to returning.

The Bengals announced on Monday that the club is opening Burrow’s 21-day practice window, as the quarterback returns from injured reserve.

Burrow has been on IR since Sept. 16, having suffered torn ligaments in his toe during Cincinnati’s Week 2 victory over Jacksonville.

The initial reported timetable had Burrow potentially returning to play in December. The Bengals noted that Burrow will practice in a limited capacity as he builds his way back up.

Cincinnati can activate Burrow to the 53-man roster at any point during the 21-day window.

In two games this year, Burrow completed 21-of-36 passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns. In 2024, Burrow led the league with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, earning AP comeback player of the year.

The Bengals are currently third in the AFC North at 3-6.