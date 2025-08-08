Joe Burrow says Bengals’ offense plans “a huge role” for running back Chase Brown

Bengals running back Chase Brown got eight touches on Thursday night — four touches on each of the two possessions with Cincinnati’s first-string offense on the field — and Joe Burrow says that kind of workload will be the norm for Brown this season.

“He’s playing a huge role for us. He caught some out of the backfield today,” Burrow said of Brown. “If we get four, five, six yards every time we hand it to him, it’s going to pay dividends.”

Brown had 229 carries for 990 yards last season, and he said after Thursday night’s preseason game that he’s eager to carry an even bigger load this year.

“Our offense is efficient when we’re able to run the ball and execute in those situations,” Brown said. “Great things are going to happen. It seemed efficient. Everybody was in the right spot on their double teams. We were working well together.”

Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are the stars of the offense, but their big numbers last season were due in part to the Bengals often needing to score late in games. This year they’d love to run out the clock with late leads, and they hope Brown will be a very big part of that.