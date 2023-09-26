Joe Burrow starts for Bengals, but Rams take early 3-0 lead

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow started despite not being 100 percent because of his strained right calf.

He went 3-of-6 for 27 yards on the first drive, leading Cincinnati from its own 25 to the Los Angeles 37. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed a 56-yard field goal.

The Rams began their opening drive at their own 46 and needed only four plays to score what they thought was a touchdown. Tutu Atwell ran down the sideline for 24 yards to the end zone.

Replay reversed the ruling, with the replay official deciding Atwell stepped out at the 2-yard line.

DJ Reader sacked Matthew Stafford for a 9-yard loss on first down at the 2, and then Stafford threw two incompletions. Brett Maher made a 30-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead for the Bengals with 8:22 remaining in the first quarter.