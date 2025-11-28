Joe Burrow touchdown pass gives Bengals 19-7 lead in third quarter

The Bengals have finally made it into the end zone.

Joe Burrow has thrown his first touchdown pass since September, hitting tight end Tanner Hudson to push Cincinnati’s lead to 19-7 midway through the third quarter.

Hudson made a nice catch in the paint, securing the ball while going to the ground and getting down in bounds to complete the reception.

The Bengals got close to the end zone several times in the first half but could not punch it in. This score came on third-and-9 from Baltimore’s 14, making the Bengals 1-of-5 in the red zone on Thursday night.

So far on Thursday, Burrow is 18-of-37 for 188 yards with one TD. Ja’Marr Chase has five catches for 86 yards. The touchdown was Hudson’s first catch of the night.