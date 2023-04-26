 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Douglas: Corey Davis is a valued member of this franchise

  
Published April 26, 2023 05:29 AM
April 26, 2023 08:02 AM
Joe Douglas deferred to Aaron Rodgers on whether the QB will attend the offseason program or play past 2023, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine how Rodgers will handle the New York media.

Because the Jets acquired Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman at receiver, there was some thought that the club could move on from Corey Davis.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Davis signed a three-year deal with New York in 2021. If the Jets were to release Davis, they’d save $10.5 million against the cap.

But to this point, Davis remains on the Jets roster.

General Manager Joe Douglas was asked about Davis and the possibility of him sticking around during New York’s pre-draft press conference on Tuesday.

“Yeah, when we talk about great teammates, Corey is a great teammate,” Douglas said. “Corey is selfless, Corey is an unbelievable worker, he’s a great professional for some of our young guys to look up to and model their approach, their work ethic to this game. And look, we all know that there is a business aspect to football, but Corey is a valued member of this team and this franchise.”

In two seasons, Davis has caught 66 passes for 1028 yards with six touchdowns in 22 games with 19 starts. In 2022, he was fifth on the team with 32 catches though he was third with 536 receiving yards. He finished the year with three TDs.