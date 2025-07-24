Joe Flacco: Hard to tell how QB competition will look weeks from now

Browns quarterback Joe Flacco said in a Thursday press conference that his kids asked him if he’d been named the team’s starter when he returned home from the offseason program in June and plenty of other people are wondering if Flacco will get the nod as well.

The current situation has Flacco competing with Kenny Pickett, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, and fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders and the first day of training camp saw Flacco out of 11-on-11 work as the other three quarterbacks saw reps. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team will rotate who works in what periods and with what teams, which Flacco said makes it hard to know how things are going to look once the team gets closer to the season.

“You know, it’s tough to have expectations,” Flacco said, via a transcript from the team. “I think there’s been some communication between probably all the quarterbacks. So, yeah, I guess I know a little bit what to expect, at least for the next week. But you can’t ask me. It’s hard for me to tell what it’s going to look like, you know, two, three weeks from now.”

Stefanski said on Wednesday that the team would like to “make decisions sooner than later” and Flacco agreed that’s ideal, but said it’s something “I really don’t have any control over” and won’t be the focus of his attention as a result.