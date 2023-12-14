Joe Flacco joins the Browns’ 53-man roster, finally

For the first time ever, a team’s starting quarterback was not actually on the team’s 53-man roster.

That has finally changed.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has signed a one-year deal with the Browns, according to his agent, Joe Linta. Flacco had been on the team’s practice squad since November 20.

The Browns called him up to start two games. Each time, he reverted to the practice squad. Each time, another team could have made him a big offer to join their 53-man roster.

It didn’t happen. He’s now a Brown, and he’ll start his third game of the season on Sunday, against the Bears. A win would send the Browns to 9-5.

If the Browns make it to the playoffs, who knows what will happen? Flacco has plenty of experience, especially in the postseason. Eleven years ago, he led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win — and he was named Super Bowl MVP.