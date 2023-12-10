Joe Flacco throws touchdown to David Njoku, Browns lead Jags 7-0

For the second week in a row, Joe Flacco has thrown a touchdown on Cleveland’s opening drive.

On Sunday, Flacco hit tight end David Njoku for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Browns a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars.

The Browns had their heavy personnel in on third-and-1. Flacco sold a play-action fake to Kareem Hunt and Njoku was left completely uncovered deep down the left side.

Flacco made the easy toss to the tight end for the score.

Flacco was 4-of-4 for 66 yards on the opening possession.