Joe Hortiz addresses trade rumors involving Quentin Johnston

The Chargers still are deciding on the fifth-year option for Quentin Johnston, but General Manager Joe Hortiz insists the wide receiver will be part of the team in 2026.

During his pre-draft news conference on Thursday, Hortiz attempted to squash trade rumors involving Johnston.

“There’s a lot of rumors out there on Twitter,” Hortiz said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN, “and I can tell you this: I have made zero calls about Quentin, and I’ve had zero calls regarding Quentin.”

The Chargers made Johnston a first-round pick in 2023, and his penchant for drops followed him to the NFL. However, he led the team in touchdowns the past two seasons and posted a career-high 735 receiving yards in 14 games last season.

The Chargers have a deep wide receivers room with Ladd McConkey, Tre’ Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but Hortiz said the team has a place for Johnston.

“We’re really excited about the wide receiver room,” Hortiz said. "[Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel] has talked about it. Just development all those guys have made. All starting with [Johnston]. Watching him get better year after year after year.”

The Chargers have until May 1 to pick up Johnston’s fifth-year option, which is set to be worth $18.1 million, fully guaranteed, for 2027.