Joe Hortiz agrees to terms to become Chargers General Manager

The Chargers have their new General Manager.

Word on Monday was that the team was working to finalize a deal with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. According to multiple reports on Tuesday, the two sides have now agreed to terms on a deal that will bring Hortiz to Los Angeles.

Hortiz has worked for the Ravens for his entire career in the NFL. He joined the team in 1998 and took on his current role in 2019.

Once it’s official, Hortiz will begin working with new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh to build out the team’s roster. That effort will be complicated by salary cap issues left behind by former G.M. Tom Telesco, but it will be helped by the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert and a coach who has shown an ability to win at both the professional and college levels.