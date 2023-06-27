 Skip navigation
Joe Lombardi: We’re “really happy” with where Russell Wilson’s at

  
Published June 27, 2023 08:27 AM

Joe Lombardi wasn’t in Denver for the 2022 season, but he saw the Broncos twice while coaching for the Chargers so he got to see Russell Wilson quarterback the Broncos a couple of times during his dismal first season with the AFC West team.

Lombardi is now the offensive coordinator for the Broncos and his first months working with Wilson left him feeling “as you look at what happened last year, a lot of it was injuries” to Wilson and other members of the unit. Health was better this spring and Lombardi said the team hit their pre-training camp break with the quarterback in a good place.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re really happy with where he’s at,” Lombardi said, via Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post.

Lombardi’s arrival in Denver is seen as less significant than the hiring of head coach Sean Payton, but he’ll have a role in making sure Wilson’s second year with the Broncos is more successful and that job will take on paramount importance once camp opens next month.