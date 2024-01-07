Joe Mixon reaches 1,000 yards, Bengals lead Browns 24-0 at halftime

In a meaningless game between two division rivals, the Bengals look like they’re playing for pride and the Browns look like they’re resting for the wild card round.

Cincinnati has a 24-0 lead over Cleveland at halftime.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dominant, posting 90 yards on nine carries with a touchdown. He also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass to give him a pair of scores in the first quarter.

Mixon entered the week with 923 yards and his first half has now taken him over 1,00 yards on the season for the fourth time in his career.

Bengals rookie receiver Andrei Iosivas caught a 3-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Kicker Evan McPherson hit a 45-yard field goal to close the first-half scoring.

Cincinnati has 15 first downs, 241 yards, and is 2-of-5 on third down. Quarterback Jake Browning is 12-of-16 passing for 108 yards with two touchdowns and a pick.

Cleveland is playing mostly backups and it looks like it. The club has just four first downs and 71 total yards. Jeff Driskel is 4-of-10 passing for 37 yards with two interceptions.

Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris is questionable to return with a shin injury.

The Bengals will receive the second-half kickoff.