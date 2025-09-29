Joe Mixon remains out, but Texans will open practice windows for DL Denico Autry, S Jaylen Reed

Running back Joe Mixon is eligible to return to action now that the Texans have played four games, but there’s no change to his status coming in the immediate future.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about Mixon’s status at a press conference on Monday and Ryans responded by saying that he anticipates “opening a window” for defensive lineman Denico Autry and safety Jayden Reed to return to practice.

Mixon went on the non-football injury list this summer after hurting his foot while away from the team and there’s been little indication from anyone with the club about when or if Mixon is going to be back this season.

Autry is on the physically unable to perform list because of a knee injury while Reed is on injured reserve with a knee issue of his own.