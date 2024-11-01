Joe Mixon’s touchdown gives Texans 7-0 lead
The Texans and Jets played almost 12 minutes without scoring, with both teams turning it over in the red zone.
Houston has scored the first points with an unlikely 14-play, 98-yard drive that used up 8:23 after Thomas Morstead’s 75-yard punt.
Joe Mixon did all the heavy lifting on the drive and scored on a 3-yard run to give the Texans a 7-0 lead with 3:21 remaining in the half.
Mixon has 85 yards on 15 carries.
C.J. Stroud, under constant pressure, has had a rough night but completed a 32-yard pass to Robert Woods along the sideline. Stroud rolled right to avoid pressure, and Woods dragged both feet in bounds.
Stroud is 6-of-13 for 84 yards.
The Texans list guard Kenyon Green (shoulder) as questionable to return. Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) also is questionable. Jets defensive lineman Will McDonald, who has a team-high eight sacks, left with a non-contact injury.