 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Mixon’s touchdown gives Texans 7-0 lead

  
Published October 31, 2024 09:36 PM

The Texans and Jets played almost 12 minutes without scoring, with both teams turning it over in the red zone.

Houston has scored the first points with an unlikely 14-play, 98-yard drive that used up 8:23 after Thomas Morstead’s 75-yard punt.

Joe Mixon did all the heavy lifting on the drive and scored on a 3-yard run to give the Texans a 7-0 lead with 3:21 remaining in the half.

Mixon has 85 yards on 15 carries.

C.J. Stroud, under constant pressure, has had a rough night but completed a 32-yard pass to Robert Woods along the sideline. Stroud rolled right to avoid pressure, and Woods dragged both feet in bounds.

Stroud is 6-of-13 for 84 yards.

The Texans list guard Kenyon Green (shoulder) as questionable to return. Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) also is questionable. Jets defensive lineman Will McDonald, who has a team-high eight sacks, left with a non-contact injury.