Joe Schoen shrugs at Steve Tisch’s presence in draft room

Former Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, who transferred his equity in the team to a trust for his children, was front and center in the team’s draft room on the first two nights of the 2026 NFL draft.

G.M. Joe Schoen was asked about Tisch’s presence on Friday night.

“He’s the chairman of the team, and he’s in the draft room like he is every year,” Schoen told reporters, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The NFL has justified not scrutinizing his ties to Jeffrey Epstein in part by pointing out that Tisch is no longer an owner. Clearly, he’s still involved with the organization.

Which means that the Giants don’t care — and the league doesn’t care — about Tisch’s ties to Epstein. And about whatever it was Tisch was trying to do with the women Epstein may have funneled to him.

The emails are what they are. The league has opted to look the other way, and not to subject Tisch to the same kind of probe that a player would possibly endure.

Which is no surprise, given that many in power are simply trying to run out the clock on something that should be a much bigger deal than it has been. (Including, unfortunately, the leader of the free world.)