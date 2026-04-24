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Steve Tisch is back in the Giants’ draft room

  
Published April 24, 2026 07:42 PM

Steve Tisch is trolling the NFL. And/or the NFL is trolling the rest of us.

Tisch, who recently transferred his ownership interest in the Giants to a trust for his children, was in the Giants’ draft room last night. And he was back tonight.

Front and center, for the perfunctory group applause following the making of a pick.

Tisch appeared in the latest batch of Epstein files, through emails sent to and from disgraced (and deceased) sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The language was pervy and creepy, and reporting from multiple outlets raised fair questions as to whether Tisch was trading “help” for unrelated favors through dates arranged by Epstein. The league, by all appearances, did not investigate Tisch.

The league has circled the wagons and/or buried its head in the sand. Last month, Commissioner Roger Goodell pointed out that Tisch is no longer an owner when justifying the decision not to scrutinize him.

If the fact that he’s not an owner has helped insulate him from scrutiny, he should scram. Vamoose. Get lost.

He hasn’t; beyond being in the draft room, he’s still reportedly the chairman of the board. And there’s no indication the league will make him clear out for good.

It’s no surprise. Because even though the league insists that owners are held to a higher standard than players, the NFL has proven repeatedly that the bar for the billionaires is far lower.