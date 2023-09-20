Joey Bosa remains limited in Wednesday’s practice with hamstring injury

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa (hamstring) had a limited practice Wednesday.

He injured his leg in Week 1 and missed two days of practice last week before returning to limited work last Friday. Bosa, though, ended up playing only 19 of 65 snaps in the loss to the Titans.

He is one of four linebackers with a hamstring injury on the Chargers’ practice report. Chris Rumph II and Daiyan Henley were limited Wednesday and Eric Kendricks did not practice.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack had a rest day.

Running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) remains out of practice after missing last week’s game with his injury.

Wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is on the injury report for the first time this season, but he was a full participant.