Joey Porter Jr. feels he’s a top-five corner, unfairly criticized for penalties

Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. doesn’t think he’s getting the recognition he deserves after three years in the league.

Porter was a second-round pick in 2023 and has been a starter for almost all of his time in Pittsburgh. He has not been credited with a touchdown against him since the middle of his rookie season and there’s some dispute about whether or not that should be on him because of the coverage the team was in at the time.

It’s a strong mark in his favor either way as is the low completion percentage opposing teams have accumulated while throwing his way, which is why Porter said on the Blueprint podcast that he thinks he’s been a top-five corner since his rookie season. He also said he thinks he’s unfairly maligned because he committed too many penalties during his second season.

”That’s what people really harp on my game about, is the PI’s and penalties,” Porter said.” But it’s like, you hold no other DB under that microscope or grade them under just — I haven’t gave up a touchdown in three years. Not one. No wide receiver put over 50, 60 yards on my head alone and I travel with the best of them. And they want to talk about penalties. Even to bring up penalties this year. I had five, which equaled out to 50-something yards. You’re saying I’m not top-five because I had 50 yards in penalties? Like that’s crazy.”

Porter is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and the push the Steelers make to give him one will be a sign about where they fall in the debate about Porter’s play.