Joey Slye to re-sign with Titans

The Titans have agreed to bring in a number of new faces via free agency, but they’ll be holding onto their kicker.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a new deal with Joey Slye. It will be a one-year deal with no other terms reported at the moment.

Slye joined the Titans last season and went 28-of-35 on field goals. He also went 26-of-27 on extra points during his first year in Tennessee.

Slye has also kicked for the Panthers, Texans, 49ers, Commanders, and Patriots since entering the league in 2019. He’s made 81.4 percent of his career field goal attempts and just over 90 percent of his extra points.